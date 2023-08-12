Shabana Azmi Joins Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and Shweta Bachchan for Dinner

Shabana Azmi, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and Shweta Bachchan enjoyed a dinner gathering in Melbourne, Australia.

The group dressed in black attire, as shown in an Instagram picture shared by Shabana Azmi.

Shabana Azmi posted the photo and captioned it with her enthusiastic presence at the event.

In Melbourne, Australia, seasoned actress Shabana Azmi came together with Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji for a dinner gathering. They were joined by Shweta Bachchan, the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Azmi shared an adorable picture on her Instagram, showcasing the group dressed in black attire.

Shabana Azmi, a cast member of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” joined director Karan Johar, actress Rani Mukerji, and Shweta Bachchan for a gathering. Azmi took to Instagram to post a picture from the event, where all the celebrities showcased their style in monochromatic ensembles. Azmi sported a black and white outfit, Rani Mukerji rocked a t-shirt paired with a printed oversized jacket and pants. Karan Johar looked dashing in an all-black suit, while Shweta Bachchan sported a black blazer and pants. In her caption, Azmi expressed, “In Melbourne post dinner which I joined Straight from the airport! Enthu cutlet!!!”

Following Shabana Azmi’s photo upload, fans began to respond. One individual penned their thoughts, “@Azmishabana18 your enthu cutletness is one of the most wonderful things about you,” another fan wrote, “Shabana ji… you are just amazing. Thank you for being such a versatile actress. Your performance in RRKPK is wonderful and will be remembered for years. And now you coming up with one more interesting role in #Ghoomer. I’m sure it will be wonderful.”

Rani Mukerji clinched the award for her role in the newly premiered movie “Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.” During the ceremony, she expressed that the entire film crew had unwavering faith in the film’s theme, which has now resulted in a significant worldwide influence. She highlighted the power of quality cinema and remarked that it surpasses all limitations.

During the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Karan Johar was recognized for his 25-year journey as a director in the Hindi film industry.

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared this milestone, expressing his gratitude in the caption, “These past few days I’ve just been feeling an overwhelming sense of love and gratitude from all around!!! As I found myself on stage last night halfway across the world in Melbourne – I felt grateful for the magic of cinema. Thank you @iffmelbourne for honouring & celebrating my 25 years as a director. Thank you @mitulange, your love & compassion will forever etch a mark on my heart. All my love.”

