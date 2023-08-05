Shabana Azmi Questions Rocky Aur Rani Kiss

The film has garnered immense love from audiences, particularly for its outstanding performances.

The much-anticipated romantic drama, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar, has taken the box office by storm since its release in July. The film has garnered immense love from audiences, particularly for its outstanding performances.

Starring Ranveer Singh as Rocky and Alia Bhatt as Rani, the movie not only explores the enchanting love story between the titular characters but also delves into the unique romance of an older couple portrayed by Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

One heartwarming scene in the film depicts the emotional reunion of the older couple after a long separation. In a beautifully shot sequence, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s characters embrace each other and share a passionate kiss, leaving audiences touched and inspired. This intimate moment sparked extensive discussions on social media, praising the sensible portrayal of senior romance by director Karan Johar.

Surprisingly, Shabana Azmi expressed her surprise at the audience’s reaction to the romantic scene, especially the kiss. In a recent interview with PTI, the veteran actress shared her thoughts, saying, “The maximum comments that I’m getting are like, ‘Oh wow, we would have never imagined you in this kind of role, and you carry it out with such grace.’ Grace is the word that comes up often.”

She went on to question why it was so surprising for people to see a strong woman like her portraying a romantic character. “It’s not like strong women don’t have any romantic bones in their bodies. I think it is the deliciousness of it that has taken people by surprise and they just adore it. It’s the younger generation that’s really doing all the clapping and cheering,” Shabana Azmi added.

Aside from the powerful performances of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, and others in supporting roles. Additionally, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday made cameo appearances, adding to the movie’s allure.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has undoubtedly struck a chord with audiences, proving that love stories are timeless and can be appreciated by all generations alike.

