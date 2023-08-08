Shae Gill Says She Doesn’t Want To Remain A Mediocre Singer!

Pakistani singer Shae Gill, who gained fame with hit songs like “Pasoori” and “Sukoon,” is eager to explore her musical potential further. In an interview, she opened up about her debut on Coke Studio, her desire to experiment with various music genres, and her aspiration to rise above being a “mediocre singer.”

Regarding her rise to prominence, Gill shared how “Pasoori” transformed her life, making her financially independent and empowering her to make her own decisions. She recounted her collaboration with Xulfi for the song, highlighting her natural expressiveness in her singing.

Looking forward, Gill’s next step is to create an original song, acknowledging the pressure that comes with it. She emphasized the need to find a balance between perfectionism and productivity to avoid feeling overwhelmed.

Gill discussed her journey from battling stage fright to performing confidently, drawing energy from the audience and embracing the spotlight. She also disclosed her diverse music preferences and her childhood dream of becoming a singer, which is now coming true.

Despite her growing fame, Gill shared her affection for simple pleasures like going to the mall or enjoying street food. She maintains her humility and focuses on producing quality music that resonates with people. She acknowledged occasional awkward encounters with fans while maintaining a positive outlook.

Concluding the conversation, Gill expressed her determination to elevate her singing beyond mediocrity and use her music to make a positive impact on the world. She affirmed, “I just want to make good music and do good for people in this world. I’m doing mediocre singing right now, I have to get really good.”

