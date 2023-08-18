Shae Gill shows her agression over churches attack in Jaranwala

Shae Gill had not initially spoken out about the tragic attacks.

Shae Gill has now used her Instagram platform to share her thoughts.

Fans expressing disappointment with her recent black-and-white Instagram post.

In the Jaranwala tehsil area, there was a distressing incident where Christian churches and homes were damaged and set on fire. This happened after two men from the minority community were accused of disrespecting the Holy Quran. This terrible event sparked widespread anger and concern, with many people, including celebrities, expressing their strong feelings of outrage over this injustice.

Among those under scrutiny was Shae Gill, a singer who had not initially spoken out about the tragic attacks on the Christian community in Faisalabad. This led to a lot of criticism from people online who expected her to address the issue.

In response to the growing pressure, Shae Gill has now used her Instagram platform to share her thoughts about the attacks. She openly talked about her emotions and the need for change, showing her support for the affected community and advocating for a better response to such incidents in the future.

“This afternoon, I learned about the hate crimes occurring in Faisalabad,” Shae conveyed. “I was at a loss for words. Acts of hatred against minorities occur all too often, many driven by baseless accusations. It’s painful and leaves one speechless, almost literally.”

The Pasoori singer went on to share, “My prayers are with ending this injustice. Ultimately, the key solution lies in enlightening the masses. People like you and me recognize the wrong, but the broader population often does not. Educate those you encounter to the best of your ability. Transformation takes time, but it must start somewhere.”

The artist also said. “I also want to thank my friends for their unwavering support and defense. I hold deep affection for all of you,” the singer expressed on her Instagram Story. This statement follows a series of her fans expressing disappointment with her recent black-and-white Instagram post for not addressing the distressing attacks on the Christian community.

