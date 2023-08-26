Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan Reunite Once More After 17-Year Gap

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen together in a movie after 17 years.

Shah Rukh Khan is excited to work with Amitabh Bachchan again and feels inspired by him.

SRK on sharing screen with Amitabh Bachchan after 17 years.

Responding to a photo captured during the filming of their latest project, Shah Rukh Khan has shared his thoughts about reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan. This collaboration marks their first in 17 years since their previous venture, “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna,” premiered in 2006. Shah Rukh Khan expressed a sense of renewed inspiration after working alongside Amitabh Bachchan once more.

Currently preparing for his upcoming movie “Jawan,” set to release on September 7, Shah Rukh Khan responded to a fan who posted a picture of the actor alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The fan had requested Shah Rukh to share his thoughts on the image. In reply, Shah Rukh penned a response. “It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!”

A fan referred to the cast of “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” by their character names and inquired, “When’s Yashvardhan Raichand and Rahul Raichand comin back?” Another asked, “Issshh can’t express … The Raichands… You and him together, wearing black and especially you Running… can’t convince myself that it isn’t straight into K3G. Look at my beautiful Rahul… just got down from the helicopter & running… You still look as Chocolaty as then.”

One fan said, “SRK with Bachan, blockbuster for sure.” One more commented, “A king talking about Mahanayak.. Adbhut.” A fan also said in sarcasm, “Gauri mam aur Jaya ji ke peeche bhaagte hue 2 legend (2 legends running behind Gauri Khan and Jaya Bachchan).”

It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!! https://t.co/hvXE6EMQIu Advertisement — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated in movies such as Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, as well as Paheli, Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, and Veer Zaara.

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his theatrical comeback through the movie “Jawan.” Helmed by director Atlee, the film features a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover.

Last Friday, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to reveal various appearances from his role in the movie “Jawan.” He shared the images along with a corresponding caption, “Ye to shuruaat hai…. The Many Faces of Justice… Ye teer hai, abhi dhaal baaki hai… Ye ant hai, abhi kaal baaki hai… Ye puchta hai khud se kuch, abhi jawaab baaki hai (This is just the beginning… The Many Faces of Justice… This is the arrow, the shield is still left… This is the end, time is yet to come… He asks himself something, the answer is yet to come).”

