Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara Shines in ‘Jawan’ Teaser

The much-anticipated promotions for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film “Jawan” are in full swing as its release date approaches. With less than a month to go, the film’s makers are treating fans to fresh content. Following the success of the first track “Zinda Banda,” the focus now shifts to the romantic angle. A new teaser for the soulful song “Chaleya” was unveiled, showcasing Shah Rukh Khan’s chemistry with leading lady Nayanthara.

Take a look at the teaser below:

The teaser features the duo dancing to the romantic melody, igniting anticipation among fans. Sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, the teaser has ignited excitement for the full song’s release. The film’s star wrote, “Love will find a way to your heart… #Chaleya, #Hayyoda and #Chalona Song Out Tomorrow!” The teaser’s visuals and the duo’s on-screen allure have garnered praise from eager fans.

Check out the responses below:

One fan said, “SRK’s romantic era is back,” while another wrote, “Shahrukh khan’s charisma, Nayanthara’s ravishing beauty, Arijit singh’s soulful voice, Anirudh’s Mass music. This combination is enough to set out music systems on fire.”

In a recent AskSRK session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan revealed his favorite song from the “Jawan” album, praising “Chaleya” as romantic and sweet. The film, directed by Atlee, features SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, with Deepika Padukone making a cameo. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, “Jawan” is set for a September 7 theatrical release.

