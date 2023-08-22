Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s ‘Jawan’ Receives UA Certification from CBFC

Jawan has been granted a U/A certificate by the CBFC.

The film will run for 2 hours and 49 minutes.

Jawan is Atlee Kumar’s first Bollywood directorial venture.

After an absence of almost five years, renowned Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan made a powerful comeback with “Pathaan” in January 2023. The action-packed thriller, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, not only achieved significant commercial success but also crossed the billion-rupee mark.

Currently, SRK is preparing for the upcoming release of “Jawan.” Helmed by director Atlee, the film also boasts a cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and more. Recent reports indicate that “Jawan” has secured a U/A certificate from the censorship board.

‘Jawan’ has at last been granted a U/A (suitable for viewing under adult supervision) certification by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The movie runs for 2 hours and 49 minutes, equivalent to approximately 169 minutes and 14 seconds. This runtime exceeds that of Shah Rukh’s recent film ‘Pathaan.’ The anticipation for the film is soaring, and fans are eagerly anticipating witnessing him in a completely novel role.

“Jawan,” Atlee Kumar’s first Bollywood directorial venture, features Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, one of which portrays a negative character. The movie also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and others in significant roles, with Deepika Padukone making a special appearance.

Gauri Khan, under the Red Chillies banner, produces the film, which is set for a theatrical release on September 7 in Hindi and dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions. The creators have unveiled a teaser, various posters, and two songs, all of which have been warmly embraced by the audience.

Following the debut of “Jawan,” Shah Rukh Khan is set to grace the screen in Rajkumar Hirani’s comedic drama “Dunki.” This collaboration with the renowned director will also feature Taapsee Pannu. “Dunki” delves into the topic of unlawful migration and is slated to premiere during the Christmas week in December of the current year.

After a prolonged five-year hiatus, SRK made his comeback this year, delighting fans with his participation in three films within a single year.

