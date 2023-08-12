Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s Romantic Chemistry Shines in ‘Chaleya’ Teaser

The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and choreographed by Farah Khan.

It is a romantic track featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

The lyrics are penned by Kumaar and sung by Shilpa Rao and Arijit Singh.

Shah Rukh Khan has given a sneak peek of the romantic track “Chaleya” featuring Nayanthara from the movie “Jawan.” The song, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and choreography by Farah Khan, is anticipated to be melodious and heartwarming. The teaser captures Shah Rukh and Nayanthara gracefully dancing to the romantic melody.

On Saturday evening, Shah Rukh Khan posted the teaser of “Chaleya” on his social media account with a caption, “The Love of Jawan. Romantic. Gentle Sweet. #Chaleya out on Monday! Anirudh you are magical. Farah as always love you. Arijit you make me sound like love, yet again. Shilpa you sound divine & Kumaar your poetry ‘bahut changi hai (is very nice)’. #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Titled “Chaleya” in Hindi, the song’s lyrics are penned by Kumaar, and it’s beautifully performed by Shilpa Rao and Arijit Singh. Another rendition, titled “Hayyoda,” features vocals by Priya and Vivek. The third variant, named “Chalona,” is written by Chandrabose and sung by Adithya and Priya.

The Hindi lyrics go “Ishq mein dil bana hai, ishq mein dil fana hai, Oo. Mita de ya bana de, maine tujhko chuna hai, Oo (my heart is in love, make me or break me but I have chosen you).”

Shah Rukh Khan is spotted wearing a printed black and white shirt paired with black pants, while Nayanthara is seen donning various outfits.

A viewer left a comment on the teaser’s Instagram post, “Can’t wait to see Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s chemistry.” Another fan commented, “Ufff!!!! This is the song I was waiting for! A all-out romantic number with the King of Romance and the Lady Superstar Nayantha! What more could we ask for. So excited!” Another person cheered in his favor, “SRK is back in romance.” “Ohh We Are Waiting,” A fan responded to Shah Rukh’s post with their comment.

Directed by Atlee, “Jawan” features an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover. The film also boasts the energetic dance track “Zinda Banda,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sanya Malhotra, and more, which has already been released.

