Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles Audiences with His Dance in the Latest Jawan Song

Shah Rukh Khan released the teaser for the upcoming song “Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya” from his movie Jawan.

Jawan is scheduled for a global theatrical release on September 7, 2023.

The lyrics allude to Shah Rukh’s legendary track “Chaiya Chaiya” from the movie Dil Se.

Shah Rukh Khan pleasantly astonished his followers by releasing a teaser for the upcoming song from his upcoming movie “Jawan.” Bringing an end to his #AskSRK interactive session on Saturday, Shah Rukh provided an unexpected glimpse into the upcoming Jawan track titled “Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya,” which appears to be a lively dance anthem.

Shah Rukh tweeted, “Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love you all. #Jawan.”

In the 12-second teaser of the song, the celebrity is seen passionately dancing on a grand stage, showcasing his signature move of extending his arms wide open.

Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan pic.twitter.com/zb9Zsq9bJr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

The lyrics went, “Pehle karu Chaiya Chaiya re, ab karu Tata Thaiya…(Before this I was in Chaiya Chaiya, but this time it will be different)” which alludes indirectly to Shah Rukh’s legendary track “Chaiya Chaiya” featured in the movie “Dil Se.”

The second track from the album, “Ramaiya Vastavaiya,” has been composed by Anirudh. Prior to this, the album’s initial song, a romantic track named “Chaleya,” was unveiled earlier this month and has already gained significant popularity with the listeners.

Better idea is maybe after the release no?! Ha ha #Jawan https://t.co/5xTpKIBWuR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Under the direction of Atlee, the film “Jawan” is scheduled for a global theatrical release on September 7, 2023. This multilingual movie will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the cast includes Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in significant roles.

Additionally, Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance in the film. Nayanthara’s character will portray a police officer. The movie also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles, adding to the star-studded ensemble of “Jawan.”

