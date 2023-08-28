Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan Drops Jawan Trailer Date

Shah Rukh Khan Drops Jawan Trailer Date

Articles
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan Drops Jawan Trailer Date

Shah Rukh Khan Drops Jawan Trailer Date

Advertisement
  • Jawan trailer will be released on August 31st at 9 PM.
  • The trailer will be launched at Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
  • Fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer release.
Advertisement

As the release date for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie “Jawan” draws near, the film’s promotional activities have kicked off with immense excitement. The initial glimpse and two tracks from the soundtrack, ‘Zinda Banda’ and ‘Chaleya’, have sparked considerable interest, building up substantial anticipation for the movie. Pre-booking options are already open in specific locations both within India and internationally, witnessing swift ticket sales.

The film is expected to create a notable impact at the box office, potentially even surpassing the success of Shah Rukh’s previous venture, “Pathaan”. Recently, on August 28th, SRK unveiled the much-anticipated trailer release date for “Jawan”.

Shah Rukh Khan used his Twitter account on Monday, August 28, to reveal the long-anticipated release date of the Jawan trailer.

Advertisement

He wrote, “Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red…what say? READYYYY!”

Upon the disclosure of the Jawan trailer’s release date, enthusiasts swiftly gathered in the comments section, conveying their anticipation for the film. Among them, an individual penned their excitement, stating, “Waiting.” Another one commented, “Readdyyyy.” “Waiting for the mega event,” wrote a fan. Several others were observed showing their enthusiasm.

Jawan boasts a stellar cast comprising SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone. Under the direction of filmmaker Atlee, the film is scheduled for a trilingual release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Also Read

Janhvi Kapoor Visits Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati

Janhvi Kapoor visited the Tirupati Balaji temple. She wore traditional clothing and...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story