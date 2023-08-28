Shah Rukh Khan Drops Jawan Trailer Date

Jawan trailer will be released on August 31st at 9 PM.

The trailer will be launched at Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer release.

As the release date for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie “Jawan” draws near, the film’s promotional activities have kicked off with immense excitement. The initial glimpse and two tracks from the soundtrack, ‘Zinda Banda’ and ‘Chaleya’, have sparked considerable interest, building up substantial anticipation for the movie. Pre-booking options are already open in specific locations both within India and internationally, witnessing swift ticket sales.

The film is expected to create a notable impact at the box office, potentially even surpassing the success of Shah Rukh’s previous venture, “Pathaan”. Recently, on August 28th, SRK unveiled the much-anticipated trailer release date for “Jawan”.

Shah Rukh Khan used his Twitter account on Monday, August 28, to reveal the long-anticipated release date of the Jawan trailer.

Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red…what say? READYYYY! pic.twitter.com/IUi4AkGrZy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 28, 2023

He wrote, "Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red…what say? READYYYY!"

Upon the disclosure of the Jawan trailer’s release date, enthusiasts swiftly gathered in the comments section, conveying their anticipation for the film. Among them, an individual penned their excitement, stating, “Waiting.” Another one commented, “Readdyyyy.” “Waiting for the mega event,” wrote a fan. Several others were observed showing their enthusiasm.

Jawan boasts a stellar cast comprising SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone. Under the direction of filmmaker Atlee, the film is scheduled for a trilingual release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

