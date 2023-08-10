Shah Rukh Khan Fires Back at Critics on Twitter with Epic Roast

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in all his glory in Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan said there is no age to act dumb, so he can still star in a movie called Jawan.

Jawan will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7.

Shah Rukh Khan recently engaged with his fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) through another ‘Ask SRK’ session, where he candidly responded to queries about his upcoming movie “Jawan” and addressed inquiries about his bald appearance in the film. While interacting with his fans, Shah Rukh encountered individuals attempting to challenge him with clever questions.

In response, he unleashed his sharp wit, delivering amusing roasts that left everyone laughing. Here are some of the hilarious and entertaining responses from the renowned actor during his most recent ‘Ask SRK’ session.

When a certain user inquired, “I love you as a human being . Is #jawan would be showing romantic side of you? #askSRK” Shah Rukh said, “All sides….front side..back side…Side side…u will see me in full 3D IMAX version don’t worry. #Jawan”

Theek hai bhai tum ussi ki sun lo. Kisi aur se picture ki kahani sun lena….puchna agli dekhengi kya…uska naam Dunki hai….ya phir tum Dunki bhi lagte ho??! #Jawan https://t.co/BIJeNsVSxE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Another individual expressed frustration as his spouse refused to join him in watching the movie “Jawan,” citing a comically amusing justification. “Fiancee ko bol rha hu #Jawan dekhne chalo, to bol rhi h mere Jawan to tum ho… Mujhe nhi dekhna SRK ko…#Ask @iamsrk, (I am asking my fiancé to watch Jawan with me but she is saying you are my Jawan I don’t want to watch SRK) ” read the comment. To him, Shah Rukh said, “Theek hai bhai tum ussi ki sun lo. Kisi aur se picture ki kahani sun lena….puchna agli dekhengi kya…uska naam Dunki hai….ya phir tum Dunki bhi lagte ho??! #Jawan (Okay brother you listen to her now. Make sure to know the plot from someone else… ask whether she will watch the next one, the name of which is Dunki… or else are you also Dunki (aka Donkey) to her?)

In response to another user’s comment that his recent song “Zinda Banda” wasn’t a good fit for him, Shah Rukh Khan provided a reply. “Maaf karna bhai. Next wala tumhare size ka suit banunga!! Pant Pyjama tum khud le lena….#Jawan (Forgive me brother, next time I will make a suit of your size. You get your pant and pyjama). ”

Accha kiya yaad dila diya….ek aur yaad rakhna…bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti….ha ha. #Jawan https://t.co/Vhrfm6Cky3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Meantime, another individual questioned Shah Rukh Khan about the reason behind his self-promotion in the Jawan Prevue event. Shah Rukh replied, “Theek hai kal se tum meri tareef shuru kar doh. Main chup rahunga…next Prevue silent wala dalunga. Tum dub kar lena jo Mann chahe. #Jawan (Okay, you start praising me from tomorrow onwards I will remain silent. The next prevue will be silent. You dub it according to you).”

The last highlight came when a fan questioned the choice of Shah Rukh Khan starring in a film named “Jawan” considering his advanced age.

To this, Shah Rukh said, “Accha kiya yaad dila diya….ek aur yaad rakhna…bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti….ha ha. #Jawan (Good that you reminded me… also remember that there is no age to act dumb as well).”

Atlee-directed movie “Jawan” is set for a global theatrical release on September 7, catering to audiences in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

