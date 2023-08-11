Shah Rukh Khan Hits Back To Comments On His ‘Age’

Shah Rukh Khan, a beloved figure for many, recently encountered age-shaming during his regular “Ask SRK” session on Twitter.

During these sessions, fans and critics pose various questions about his movies, family, and personal life. In the most recent session, a social media user, in reference to his upcoming film “Jawan,” made a disrespectful comment about his age. The comment read, “Sir, there is an age limit to be called a youth, you have crossed that age.”

Known for his gracious and charismatic demeanour, Khan didn’t take kindly to the remark and responded to the tweet with a sharp retort. Clearly, he knows how to handle such impolite comments.

He provided a simple reminder to the netizen that there’s no specific age to act foolishly.

“Accha kiya yaad dila diya… Ek aur yaad rakhna… Bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti… ha ha. #Jawan (Thank you for reminding me. Just, remember one thing, there is no age to be an idiot).”

Advertisement

The Pathaan actor’s witty comeback has generated significant attention on social media. People are applauding him for his response to the netizen.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s forthcoming film “Jawan” is an action-packed thriller featuring him alongside talented South Indian actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The action-packed film is set for a global release on September 7, according to reports.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan Labels ‘Jawan’ as ‘Chennai Express Reloading’ with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi Jawan is a Tamil-language action thriller film directed by Atlee. The film...

Advertisement