Shah Rukh Khan Labels ‘Jawan’ as ‘Chennai Express Reloading’ with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi

Jawan is a Tamil-language action thriller film directed by Atlee.

The film is scheduled to be released on September 7, 2023.

Jawan is said to be a spy thriller with a dash of romance.

Chennai Express, a prominent movie in Shah Rukh Khan’s career, saw him reprising the role of Rahul. Released in 2013, this Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan venture marked his comeback and was well-received, captivating audiences with their chemistry, songs, action scenes, and Deepika’s Meenamma. In a recent #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan drew a comparison between his upcoming film ‘Jawan’ and the 2013 hit.

Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter, a frequent occurrence where he engages with fans, addresses their queries, and shares intriguing insights. The actor posted an hour ago, “So many things to feel happy about today….feel I should spread some part of it to you all. Let’s do #AskSRK for a few minutes. Ready ahhh!! #Jawan”

So many things to feel happy about today….feel I should spread some part of it to you all. Let’s do #AskSRK for a few minutes. Ready ahhh!! #Jawan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Fans seized the chance to inundate him with various queries, and the actor responded to several intriguing ones with his characteristic witty charm. Among the inquiries, a fan specifically asked about his 2013 movie “Chennai Express,” “Yesterday Chennai express screening has been done in 50 cities by @SRKUniverse on the occasion of its anniversary. Hav u noticed? #AskSRK”In response, Shah Rukh Khan offered a heartfelt reply, stating, “Yeah it was lovely ten yrs ago Chennai express. Now with @Atlee_dir @VijaySethuOffl @anirudhofficial #Nayanthara #Shobhi #Analmaster this is new Chennai Express reloading…Nahi??! #Jawan” Within an hour, his response garnered over 4000 likes.

Deepika Padukone posted a throwback video on her official Instagram account on Wednesday, in which she and Ranveer recreated a memorable scene from Chennai Express, where she had originally starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Ranveer is captured uttering a dialogue originally spoken by Shah Rukh Khan, “Ae Meenamma, meri dictionary mein impossible jaisa shabd hi nahi hai.”Following this, Deepika responds using her dialogue, “Achcha? Kahan se khareedi aisi bakwas dictionary?”

Shah Rukh Khan is set to make his highly awaited appearance in the upcoming film “Jawan,” which also boasts a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Vijay, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and more. Directed by Atlee, the movie will feature a special cameo by Deepika Padukone. Fans can anticipate its theatrical release on September 7.

