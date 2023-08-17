Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara’s Jawan Could Be Most Expensive Film?

“Jawan,” directed by Atlee and featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara.

The much-awaited movie “Jawan,” helmed by director Atlee and featuring Shah Rukh Khan alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Riddhi Dogra, is set to premiere on September 7, 2023.

The initial glimpse of the film and the introduction of two songs, “Zinda Banda” and “Chaleya,” from the soundtrack, have already generated a highly positive reaction from audiences. A recent report suggests that this SRK-starring film might be his most costly venture yet.

As per reports, “Jawan” stands as Shah Rukh Khan’s costliest cinematic venture, crafted with a staggering budget of Rs 300 crores.

An insider shared with the platform that “Jawan” claims the title of Shah Rukh Khan’s most high-priced film to date, produced with a lavish Rs. 300 crore budget. Recognized for his generous production approach, King Khan is renowned for investing generously to offer his audience an exceptional cinematic experience on the grand stage.

The source additionally stated that Atlee is a filmmaker who strongly values the theatrical experience. The collaboration between the two aims to produce an enormous action-packed thriller, possibly one of the largest in the genre’s history.

In a vintage clip circulating on social media from the Vijay Awards, the host can be seen sharing with the actor from the Pathaan film about Nayanthara’s immense admiration for him. In response, Shah Rukh Khan offered a heartwarming reply.

Amid this interaction, Atlee, the director of Jawan making his Bollywood debut, can be observed laughing among the audience. Nayanthara was also visibly delighted by SRK’s affectionate response.

Shifting the focus to his professional endeavors, Shah Rukh Khan’s recent appearance was in the movie “Pathaan,” sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film achieved substantial triumph in box office earnings.

In addition to his involvement in “Jawan,” SRK is also lined up to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki,” alongside Taapsee Pannu, with an expected release this year. Moreover, an exciting reunion with Salman Khan is in progress for the eagerly awaited project “Tiger Vs Pathaan,” scheduled to premiere in 2024.

