Shah Rukh Khan Shares Multi-Look Poster for “Jawan” Directed by Atlee

Articles
  • “Jawan” is an upcoming Indian action thriller film directed by Atlee.
  • The film is scheduled to be released on September 7, 2023.
  • The film’s poster has been released and it features Shah Rukh Khan in 5 different looks.
The intriguing appearance of Shah Rukh Khan and his multiple personas in “Jawan” has captured the attention of Bollywood enthusiasts since the teaser’s release.

Alongside the elevated action sequences presented in the preview, the diverse appearances of SRK have become a focal point of discussion, intensifying the curiosity about the narrative concealed within each countenance.

Presenting a composite view of SRK’s diverse roles in “Jawan,” the freshly released poster masterfully combines all five distinct looks from the film. The poster showcases SRK’s seamless transformation across these various avatars, underscoring his exceptional adaptability. “Jawan” promises to introduce audiences to entirely unique sides of SRK, marking a departure from his previous portrayals.

In his post, Shah Rukh Khan expressed by sharing the poster, “Yeh to shuruaat hai… The Many Faces of Justice… yeh teer hain… abhi dhaal baaki hai… yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai. Yeh poochta hai khud se kuch…. abhi Jawaab baaki hai. There’s a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning…Wait for the Ace!!!” His caption sparked a sense of curiosity among his fans.

“Jawan,” a creation of Red Chillies Entertainment, helmed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan with co-production by Gaurav Verma, is set to hit global theaters on September 7, 2023. The movie will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The lead roles are portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, accompanied by a cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra.

