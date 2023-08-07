Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Menacing New Jawan Poster, Internet in Frenzy

Jawan is a highly anticipated movie starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Jawan is directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan.

Jawan will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, has emerged as the highly anticipated highlight of 2023. The excitement surrounding the film has been steadily intensifying since the announcement of Shah Rukh Khan’s collaboration with director Atlee.

The Prevue, an earlier offering from the Atlee-directed movie, showcased key characters like Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, further fueling excitement and sparking a frenzy on social media. As the release approaches within a month, the filmmakers have initiated the countdown by unveiling a fresh Jawan poster.

Just moments ago, the creators released the newest poster for Atlee’s upcoming directorial, much to the joy of eagerly awaiting fans. The poster was shared by the director himself on his official Instagram account. The image depicts Shah Rukh Khan in his bald portrayal, clutching a firearm, sporting a denim jacket over a t-shirt, and donning black sunglasses.

Additionally, another depiction of his character’s bandaged appearance from the movie can be spotted in the backdrop. The poster is accompanied by the caption, “Main achha hoon, ya bura hoon… 30 days to find out. Ready AH? #1MonthToJawan #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

The poster was also shared by Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan’s production company, along with the caption, “Ready to welcome Jawan in just a month? #1MonthToJawan #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

In the previous week, the creators of Jawan unveiled the film’s inaugural song, which has been presented in three distinct languages. The song, titled “Zinda Banda” in Hindi, “Vandha Edam” in Tamil, and “Dhumme Dhulipelaa” in Telugu, features vibrant choreography by Shah Rukh Khan and is both composed and performed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Jawan, an eagerly awaited movie, is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Atlee. Produced by Gauri Khan, with co-production by Gaurav Verma, the highly anticipated film marks the debut collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and renowned filmmaker Atlee.

The star-studded cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and features Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Earlier, the makers unveiled posters showcasing Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati. The worldwide theatrical release of the film is scheduled for September 7, encompassing Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

