Shah Rukh Khan ‘Zinda Banda’: Co-Star Reveals Making

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film “Jawan,” featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Riddhi Dogra, is set to hit theaters on September 7th, 2023. The film’s first song, “Zinda Banda,” has deeply resonated with audiences, garnering immense affection. In this vibrant and energetic song, SRK is seen dancing alongside 1000 female performers, with Sanjeeta Bhattacharya prominently positioned at the forefront of the performance. Interestingly, she shared insights into her role as a significant member of SRK’s core team in the movie, hinting at involvement beyond dancing. Here’s what she had to say.

During an exclusive interview with India Today, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya shed light on the behind-the-scenes of the song “Zinda Banda” from the Atlee-directed film “Jawan.” She described the set as massive and the energy as electric. Recalling her first day on set, she mentioned being surrounded by 1000 women, all donning the same attire. The entrance of Priyamani and Shah Rukh Khan garnered excitement and awe from everyone present. The chaotic yet dynamic atmosphere added to the song’s pulsating energy.

Furthermore, Sanjeeta revealed an interesting anecdote about the iconic SRK pose in the song. As the team learned the choreography and prepared for the performance, Shah Rukh Khan suggested incorporating his signature open-arm gesture into the routine. This idea was met with unanimous enthusiasm from the entire team, including the choreographer Atlee. Sanjeeta explained that during the iconic moment when SRK strikes his signature pose, all the performers join him, creating a truly memorable scene.

Shifting focus to Shah Rukh Khan’s recent and upcoming ventures, he achieved immense success with his last film “Pathaan,” starring alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film performed remarkably well at the box office. His next film, “Jawan,” is eagerly awaited and is scheduled for release on September 7th. Additionally, SRK is set to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki” alongside Taapsee Pannu, slated for release this year. Fans can also anticipate his reunion with Salman Khan in “Tiger Vs Pathaan” in 2024.

On the other hand, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, known for her roles in advertisements and OTT platforms, is making her film debut with “Jawan,” releasing on September 7th. As a singer and actor, she is poised to captivate the audience with her presence and talent.

In summary, “Jawan” is generating significant buzz with its captivating song “Zinda Banda,” featuring Shah Rukh Khan, and a mesmerizing performance by Sanjeeta Bhattacharya. The film’s impending release and the revelations about Sanjeeta’s involvement have heightened the excitement among fans and cinephiles alike.

