Shah Rukh Khan’s Hilarious Remark on Nayanthara as “Do Bacchon Ki Maa”

SRK did an Ask SRK session on Twitter.

He answered questions about Jawan, Nayanthara, Rajinikanth, Chak De India, and more.

He said his favorite song from Jawan is Chaleya.

Shah Rukh Khan recently engaged in an interactive ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter, where he candidly addressed fan inquiries. The actor shared insights about his upcoming movie ‘Jawan,’ discussing both the film’s particulars and his bald appearance. Among the queries, he also responded to speculation about his feelings for fellow actor Nayanthara during their joint project.

Shah Rukh tweeted, “So many things to feel happy about today….feel I should spread some part of it to you all. Let’s do #AskSRK for a few minutes. Ready ahhh!! #Jawan.” One of the users asked the actor, “Nayanthara mam pe lattu huye ya nahi (Did you fall for Nayanthara)?” He responded, “Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh (Shut up! She’s mom to two young kids)!! Ha ha. #Jawan.”

When asked for advice on impressing a girl, Shah Rukh Khan, the star of “Pathaan,” responded with his insights.“Pehla sabak yeh ‘patana patana’ mat bolo accha nahi lagta (lesson number one is the word patana is too crass).” Talking about Jawan, the actor said, “My favourite song is Chaleya from the film. Romantic and sweet and gentle….just like me.” While he said Jawan is an ‘emotional drama’, he also added, “The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them.”

When questioned about Rajinikanth’s character in the movie “Jailer,” Shah Rukh Khan also touched upon the topic while responding. Shah Rukh revealed, “Of course I love Rajni sir….Maassss!! He had come on Jawan set and blessed us too.” He also respound to 16 years of his film Chak De India and said, “I remember how lovely the girls were. Aditya and Jaydeep and Sumit were so helpful to make this really beautiful film. One of my all time happy place.” He also addressed certain users who had offered criticism in their inquiries.

Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan posted a Jawan movie poster on his social media, accompanied by a caption, “The Daring. The Dazzling. The Dangerous”. Helmed by Atlee, the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani alongside Nayanthara. The scheduled release date is September 7, with versions available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

