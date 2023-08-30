Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ Advance Booking Now Open for September 7 Release

Advance booking for Jawan is now available in Mumbai.

Only Hindi screenings are available for advance booking.

Both 2D and IMAX 2D formats are available for advance booking.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan enthusiasts have been patiently anticipating numerous aspects of his upcoming movie “Jawan.” Followers in Chennai are eagerly anticipating the film’s audio launch, during which the renowned actor will grace the event.

Meanwhile, devotees in Dubai are holding their excitement for his arrival in the city, scheduled for Thursday, where the trailer will be unveiled at the iconic Burj Khalifa. On the other hand, supporters in Mumbai can now breathe a sigh of relief as the advance booking for the film became available on Wednesday.

BookMyShow has initiated early booking for “Jawan,” but exclusively in Mumbai and limited to Hindi screenings. This option is accessible solely at two theaters: PVR Infinity in Malad and PVR ICON Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel. Both 2D and IMAX 2D formats are on offer, though IMAX 2D is exclusively accessible at PVR ICON, Lower Parel.

Enthusiastic fans have the opportunity to secure their seats for any screening of ‘Jawan’ from Thursday, September 7, to Sunday, September 10. The movie is set to kick off with an extended opening weekend, courtesy of the widely celebrated Janmashtami holiday in Mumbai.

The first screening of ‘Jawan’ in Mumbai is currently scheduled for 7:45 am at PVR: Infinity, Malad. Following that, multiple screenings are spread out during the day, culminating in the final show at 11:40 pm at PVR ICON, Lower Parel. IMAX screenings are also scheduled at various times throughout the day.

The prices for morning IMAX screenings (8 am and 11:45 am) span from ₹400 to ₹1200, while the later IMAX showings have a price range of ₹700 to ₹1850. Morning 2D shows are priced at ₹220 to ₹750 across both theaters, whereas the later 2D screenings range from ₹300 to ₹1850.

Advertisement

The exact commencement date for advance booking in other locations such as Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and more, as well as for languages like Tamil and Telugu, is currently unclear.

“Jawan, featuring an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and Ridhi Dogra, along with others, is helmed by director Atlee. Produced under Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, this action-packed thriller also boasts a special cameo by Deepika Padukone.”

Also Read Sumbul Touqeer Stuns In Traditional Black Chikankari Kurta Set Sumbul Touqeer enchants with her ethnic style. She is donning a beautiful...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.