Shah Rukh Khan’s Response to Salman Khan’s Bold Look

During a Saturday afternoon #AskSRK session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan engaged with his fans. Responding to a fan’s question about Salman Khan’s new appearance, the Pathaan actor offered a gracious reply.

Among the queries, a Twitter user inquired if Shah Rukh had seen Gadar 2; in response, he expressed his admiration for the Sunny Deol movie. Furthermore, Shah Rukh also shared his reaction to Alia Bhatt’s recent National Award victory.

Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta….woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain…bas keh diya so keh diya!! https://t.co/NjlXSDbQeW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

In the #AskSRK interactive session, a fan inquired Shah Rukh Khan about Salman Khan’s recent appearance transformation, stating, “@iamsrk sir Salman bhai ka latest look bata rha hai ki wo jawan ka promotion kar rhe kya ye sach hai #asksrk (Salman’s latest look seems to be a promotion for Jawan, is this true).” To this, Shah Rukh said, “Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta….woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain…bas keh diya so keh diya (Salman doesn’t need to look differently to show love for me… he loves me from his heart… that’s all)!!”

Seven days ago, fans were taken by surprise as Salman Khan emerged from his Mumbai residence sporting a fresh hairstyle. A paparazzo posted a video on Instagram, capturing the moment when Salman, donning an almost completely bald appearance, arrived at a restaurant in his car.

Yeah loved it!! https://t.co/Hd6hc6hi8Q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

In the meantime, a different admirer inquired Shah Rukh Khan about his viewing of “Gadar 2,” the sequel to the 2001 film. This follow-up has been generating substantial revenue at the box office, having recently surpassed the ₹400 crore milestone within the country. It is currently making strides towards reaching the ₹500 crore benchmark. Responding to the fan, Shah Rukh expressed his appreciation, stating, “Yeah loved it.”

A follower inquired Shah Rukh Khan about his response to Alia Bhatt’s National Award win for her performance in “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” clinching the Best Actress accolade, “SIR ur lil one aka @aliaa08 got her first #NationalAwards feeling proud?? #AskSRK.” Shah Rukh replied, “Yeah so happy for her and congratulations to all other winners too!!” Earlier, Shah Rukh and Alia shared the screen in the movie “Dear Zindagi.”

Yeah so happy for her and congratulations to all other winners too!! https://t.co/DtXqwvDjcP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s most recent appearance was in the movie “Pathaan,” where he shared the screen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. His upcoming project is an action-packed film titled “Jawan,” directed by Atlee.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, among other talented actors. The film’s initial song, a romantic tune called “Chaleya,” has already captured the hearts of the audience. Scheduled for release on September 7, the film is highly anticipated.

