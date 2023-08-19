Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Film ‘Jawan’ Gains Massive Overseas Pre-Release Bookings

Jawan has seen an overwhelming advance booking response globally.

The film has debuted in nearly all international markets with historic success.

Advance booking numbers in the USA, UAE, and UK have matched those of Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie “Jawan,” directed by Atlee Kumar and featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, and more, has witnessed an overwhelming advance booking response globally, three weeks ahead of its release.

The film has debuted in nearly all conventional international markets with historic success, as tickets are selling swiftly. Positioned as a universally appealing Pan-India production, “Jawan” aims to engage audiences of all ages and languages. The film’s preview has garnered immense affection, particularly from international audiences.

In major international hubs like the USA, UAE, and UK, the advance booking numbers have matched the figures achieved by “Pathaan” a week before its release, showing strong anticipation. The international buzz hints that the film’s reception in India will follow a similar pattern.

A source with proximity to the production company revealed, “Advance booking for Jawan has commenced internationally across US, UAE, Oman, Australia, and Germany with more countries to follow soon. This distinctive move to initiate early advance bookings by International exhibitors for Jawan is generated by the phenomenal success of Pathaan and is also a reflection of the great numbers a Shah Rukh Khan’s film garners historically in these regions. Normally they don’t open up this early for other films, but due to the interest and demand from exhibitors globally it has been fast-tracked. As the advance bookings continue to roll out in other territories, it becomes evident that Jawan is a big ticket event film not only in India but also overseas. Witnessing such a surge in advance booking numbers is nothing short of encouraging, as it highlights the vital role major films play in fostering the growth of both the film industry and theatres alike.”

In countries where advance bookings have commenced, enthusiasts have hurried to reserve their spots for the highly anticipated blockbuster. The excitement is palpable, with well-known theater chains such as Vox, AMC, Cinemark, and others taking the lead by initiating their booking platforms. The indications from the pre-bookings strongly suggest the potential for a monumental opening day and weekend.

Motivated by a deep-seated desire for revenge, a man (portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan) is determined to correct societal injustices, all while upholding a commitment he made years ago. He confronts a formidable and fearless criminal who has inflicted immense pain on numerous individuals.

The global theatrical release of “Jawan” is scheduled for September 7, 2023. International advance bookings for the movie are currently available, while in India, they are set to commence about a week before the release date.

