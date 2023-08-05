Shah Rukh Khan’s Zinda Banda Inspires Intergenerational Dance

The song’s infectious beats have sparked a trend on social media, with many enthusiasts recreating the dance moves.

As the anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-awaited film “Jawan” grows, the excitement has reached new heights with the release of the song “Zinda Banda.” The song’s infectious beats have sparked a trend on social media, with many enthusiasts recreating the dance moves. One heartwarming video that caught everyone’s attention features a grandson dancing alongside his grandmother to a peppy tune.

The video quickly went viral on Twitter, garnering immense love and appreciation from netizens. Even director Atlee, the creative mind behind “Jawan,” watched the delightful clip and couldn’t resist showing his admiration. He retweeted the video, adding numerous red hearts as a gesture of his appreciation.

“Zinda Banda,” a viral sensation, was written and composed by Anirudh Ravichander and features Shah Rukh Khan dancing alongside talented actresses like Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in the background.

Shah Rukh Khan himself shared the song on his Instagram, expressing his gratitude to poet Wasim Barelvi for letting them use a beautiful couplet with a slight modification. The song’s lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil, and the music is composed by his dear friend Anirudh.

To ensure the song’s grandeur, the team at Red Chillies, Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, left no stone unturned. The song was shot over a period of five days in the bustling city of Chennai, featuring a massive ensemble of 1000 dancers from various cities like Hyderabad, Madurai, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

“Jawan” is not just about the spectacular dance number, but it boasts an impressive cast, including Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, and Ridhi Dogra in significant roles. Additionally, fans will be thrilled to see Deepika Padukone making a special appearance in one of the scenes.

With the film’s release date set for September 7, the excitement around “Jawan” continues to soar. As fans eagerly wait for the film’s theatrical release, the infectious charm of “Zinda Banda” continues to captivate hearts across the nation, setting the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

