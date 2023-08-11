Shahid Kapoor Reflects On OTT Influence After His Hit Projects

Shahid Kapoor’s recent projects, “Farzi” and “Bloody Daddy,” emerged as the most-watched content on Amazon Prime this year. However, Kapoor has shared his insights on the influence of OTT platforms.

Both his web series “Farzi” and his OTT film “Bloody Daddy” garnered significant viewership on Amazon Prime this year. Reflecting on their success, the actor expressed, “Earning the audience’s respect has always been a goal of mine. I believe that once artists, be it filmmakers, actors, or even athletes, earn people’s respect, they can maintain consistency in their trajectory. The trajectory of things is quite uncertain.” Kapoor, renowned for his presence in the film industry, made a striking impact on the world of OTT. He admitted his eagerness to explore his acting prowess on the digital platform, driven by his curiosity about how viewers would react to seeing him in that context.

He elaborated, “As an actor, it’s a misconception to assume that just because you’re a star, you’ll be universally adored. That’s not how it works! Audiences today are discerning and clear about their preferences. I was eager to witness how people would respond to me in this new space,” Kapoor emphasized.

Additionally, the “Jab We Met” star stressed the element of unpredictability, pointing out that many actors are currently experiencing both highs and lows in the industry.

Advertisement

“The industry is witnessing this pattern among several successful actors, where nothing seems to work. Establishing a reputation is crucial.”

Shahid Kapoor’s web series “Farzi,” co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Kay Kay Menon, achieved success on Amazon Prime. Subsequently, he featured in Ali Abbas Zafar’s “Bloody Daddy” alongside Sanjay Kapoor, which also turned out to be a resounding hit, as reports suggested.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Shahid Kapoor: Devastated by Leaked Kissing Picture Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, his girlfriend at the time, were caught...

Advertisement