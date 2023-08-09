Shahroz and Sadaf celebrate their daughter daughter’s 1st birthday

Their journey took a special turn last August when they welcomed their daughter.

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari make an incredibly cute celebrity couple. Their journey took a special turn last August when they welcomed their lovely daughter, Syeda Zahra Shahroz. She’s an adorable little one who has captured the hearts of their fans. People can’t get enough of the sweet videos featuring Zahra and her older sister Nooreh.

Today marks a special milestone as Zahra Shahroz turns one year old, and Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari are filled with joy as they celebrate their daughter’s first birthday. To mark this occasion, they threw a beautiful Cocomelon-themed birthday party. Family and friends, including Nooreh Shahroz, Safina Behroze, Behroze Sabzwari, Momal Sheikh, and Saleem Sheikh, gathered to share in the happiness. The atmosphere was joyful as they danced and celebrated together with the kids.

Syeda Zahra Shahroz, the birthday girl, looked absolutely adorable. Her sister Nooreh was equally charming in her pretty outfit, adding to the delightful celebration.

