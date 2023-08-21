Shaista Lodhi reveals the ugliest reality about Nadia Khan

Shaista is renowned for her expertise in providing aesthetic procedures.

Shaista Lodhi is a versatile Pakistani celebrity known for her talents in acting and hosting. Beyond her entertainment career, she’s also a successful practicing doctor and a well-known entrepreneur. Shaista is renowned in the industry for her expertise in providing aesthetic procedures to actors seeking to enhance their beauty. Her recent drama serial, “Samjhota,” received much love from her fans.

Recently, Shaista Lodhi made an appearance on a Show, where she discussed her relationship with Nadia Khan. Shaista clarified the statement she made about Nadia Khan not being as innocent as she may appear.

Explaining her comment, Shaista said, “I was referring to a viral video in which Nadia was conversing with Sharmila Faruqui’s mother. Obviously, Sharmila’s mother came across as innocent and respectful, much like our own mothers. My point was, no one can be so innocent as to not distinguish between making fun of others and engaging in a serious discussion. We all understand the difference between teasing and having a regular conversation.”

Shaista went on to address the perception that her relationship with Nadia wasn’t very good. She clarified, “My statement about Nadia wasn’t meant to be negative, but it was taken out of context. There’s no personal feud between us. Healthy professional competition should exist among hosts, actors, and colleagues. I happened to replace Nadia Khan on different channels, which led to rumors of professional rivalry. One anchor even told me that I was taking jobs away from other anchors. Naturally, this hurt me deeply.”

