Shaista Lodhi Reveals Why She Said Nadia Khan Is ‘Not So Innocent’

Shaista Lodhi, a multifaceted Pakistani celebrity, possesses a wide range of talents including acting and hosting. In addition to being a successful practicing doctor, she is also a renowned entrepreneur. She has gained recognition in the industry for offering aesthetic procedures to actors seeking to enhance their appearances. Recently, Shaista Lodhi garnered praise for her performance in the drama serial “Samjhota.”

In a recent appearance on “The Talk Talk Show,” Shaista Lodhi delved into the topic of Nadia Khan. During the interview, Shaista Lodhi shared the rationale behind her statement about Nadia Khan, in which she remarked that Nadia Khan is not as innocent as she might seem.

Explaining the context behind her statement, Shaista Lodhi elaborated, “The statement was in reference to a viral video where Nadia Khan was conversing with Sharmila Faruqui’s mother. Naturally, her mother exuded innocence and respect, much like our own mothers. I simply stated that no one can be so naive as to be unaware of the distinction between making jest of others and engaging in a serious discussion. People always recognize the difference between demeaning someone and engaging in a regular conversation.”

She further clarified the perception of a strained relationship between herself and Nadia Khan. Speaking to Hassan Chodhry, Shaista Lodhi clarified, “My statement regarding Nadia was not intended negatively, but it was misinterpreted. In reality, there is no animosity between us. Healthy professional competition is essential among hosts, actors, and colleagues. The rumors of rivalry between us emerged because I replaced Nadia Khan on various channels. Some anchors even insinuated that I was taking opportunities away from other hosts. Naturally, this hurt me deeply.”

