Shaista Lodhi showcase her Stylish Figure in Singapore

Shaista Lodhi began her career right after college. She’s been a host for many years and at one point, she was hosting the most prominent morning show in Pakistan. Since entering the industry, she has been a valuable addition, juggling multiple roles as a host, doctor, actress, and entrepreneur.

Given her busy schedule, Shaista travels extensively all around the world. She has an adventurous spirit and loves trying new things, which is evident in her unique and appealing style. Whether it’s Eastern or Western fashion, she manages to pull off any look effortlessly.

Currently, Shaista is in Singapore, thoroughly enjoying her time exploring the city. She’s sharing some glimpses of her trip and providing updates on what she’s doing and experiencing.

