Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shaista Lodhi showcase her Stylish Figure in Singapore

Shaista Lodhi showcase her Stylish Figure in Singapore

Articles
Advertisement
Shaista Lodhi showcase her Stylish Figure in Singapore

Shaista Lodhi showcase her Stylish Figure in Singapore

Advertisement
  • Shaista Lodhi began her career right after college.
  • Given her busy schedule, Shaista travels extensively all around the world.
  • Currently, Shaista is in Singapore, thoroughly enjoying her time exploring the city.
Advertisement

Shaista Lodhi began her career right after college. She’s been a host for many years and at one point, she was hosting the most prominent morning show in Pakistan. Since entering the industry, she has been a valuable addition, juggling multiple roles as a host, doctor, actress, and entrepreneur.

Given her busy schedule, Shaista travels extensively all around the world. She has an adventurous spirit and loves trying new things, which is evident in her unique and appealing style. Whether it’s Eastern or Western fashion, she manages to pull off any look effortlessly.

Currently, Shaista is in Singapore, thoroughly enjoying her time exploring the city. She’s sharing some glimpses of her trip and providing updates on what she’s doing and experiencing.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@iamshaistalodhi)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@iamshaistalodhi)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@iamshaistalodhi)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Shaista Lodhi Shares Surprising comment about her son
Shaista Lodhi Shares Surprising comment about her son

Shaista has been an integral part of the entertainment industry for many...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story