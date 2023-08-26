Advertisement
Shamoon Abbasi and Sherry Shah Celebrates 5th Wedding Anniversary

  • Shamoon Abbasi and Sherry Shah have been married for 5 years.
  • The couple recently revealed their marriage news.
  • Shamoon Abbasi posted a heartfelt anniversary wish for Sherry.
Shamoon Abbasi is a multi-talented individual, achieving success as a producer, director, and actor across various domains in the industry. Despite his prowess in these fields, he has faced multiple setbacks in his romantic life, having been married three times previously.

From his previous marriage to Javeria Abbasi, he has a daughter named Anzela Abbasi, while his third marriage also resulted in another daughter.

However, his fortunes took a positive turn with his fourth marriage, as he found his true love in Sherry Shah, who had also experienced romantic challenges in the past.

Although the couple has been married for five years, they only recently revealed their marriage news a couple of months back. They shared lovely pictures as a couple, expressing their happiness in having discovered one another.

On their fifth wedding anniversary, the couple celebrated the occasion, and Shamoon Abbasi posted heartfelt images of the two of them along with a warm anniversary wish for Sherry. He referred to Sherry as the most significant blessing that has entered his life.

