Shamoon Abbasi gives online challenge to Nadir Ali

Nadir Ali is a social media personality who initially gained fame by creating prank videos, which were quite popular at the time. His comedic content attracted a substantial fan following. Over time, Nadir Ali has evolved, becoming one of the most successful podcast hosts in the country. His podcast features a wide range of guests, including actors, actresses, sports figures, and politicians, often stirring up controversy with his interviews.

Recently, he faced criticism for pressuring Moammar Rana into making comments about Priyanka Chopra and for asking inappropriate questions about faith to Sunita Marshall in a previous interview. His interview with politician Nabeel Gabol also gained notoriety for the wrong reasons.

Criticism of Nadir Ali has been mounting on social media, and actor-director Shamoon Abbasi has joined the discussion. Shamoon took to his Facebook account to share his perspective on the controversies surrounding Nadir Ali. He mentioned that he has legitimate reasons for never appearing on Nadir’s show. However, he also challenged Nadir Ali to invite him, offering to participate without payment, with the intention of asking Nadir some questions as well.

