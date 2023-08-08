Shanaya Kapoor Stuns as a ‘Desi Barbie’ in Latest Social Media Posts

Shanaya Kapoor attended a friend’s pre-wedding festivity in Mumbai.

She wore a sparkling pink Anarkali adorned with white embroidery.

She also wore shimmery juttis and a set of gold and pearl earrings.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, embraced a desi twist on the Barbie look. She graced an event in Mumbai, likely her friend’s pre-wedding festivity, and posted snapshots on social media. Notably, the pictures included her cousin, Khushi Kapoor. Shanaya is all set for her debut in the pan-India movie “Vrushbha,” starring Mohanlal.

Shanaya Kapoor posted a few pictures on her Instagram from a recent event she attended. In the caption, the 23-year-old celebrity kid wrote, “Desi (Indian) Barbie…”

The pictures showcase her donning a sparkling pink anarkali adorned with white embroidery, accompanied by a coordinating dupatta. Her ensemble is complemented by shimmery juttis and a set of gold and pearl earrings.

In addition to posting her own stunning solo snapshots, the aspiring actress also shared pictures showcasing her cousin Khushi Kapoor and their shared group of friends. Among the images, Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi, can be observed donning a light purple saree.

Shanaya Kapoor’s fans expressed their affection and appreciation for her. Among them, one individual penned, “Who cares Barbie! It’s Desi Kudi!!” another one wrote, “Pretty outfit!” Simultaneously, Vaani Kapoor and Manish Malhotra also left comments on Shanaya’s post. While Vaani wrote, “So pretty (pink flower emoji), Manish dropped red hearts.”

Recent information has disclosed that Shanaya Kapoor won’t make her debut in Karan Johar’s “Bedhadak,” which includes Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Instead, her debut will be in the pan-India movie “Vrushabha,” led by Mohanlal.

Additionally, there are reports indicating that Karan Johar is planning to transform the Student of the Year series into a web series. The upcoming installment, titled Student of the Year 3, is set to be Shanaya Kapoor’s debut on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. It’s been suggested that several other newcomers will also be introduced, as the casting procedure is currently in progress.

Previously, Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, contributed as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s movie “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.”

