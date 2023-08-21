Shawn Brady in Despair: Blames Himself for Victor’s Death

Episode airs on Monday, August 21 in Days of Our Lives.

Salem’s residents face critical events, leading to a roller coaster of emotions and surprises.

Nicole reflects on her relationship with Victor, while Shawn blames himself for Victor’s death.

Advertisement

In the next episode of Days of Our Lives, which airs on Monday, August 21, expect a roller coaster of emotions and surprises as Salem’s people face critical events.

The episode begins with Nicole reflecting about her relationship with Victor. Shawn, on the other hand, blames himself for Victor’s death.

Meanwhile, major events are about to unfold in the Days of Our Lives universe.

As the individuals in Salem deal with emotions, relationships, and difficult situations, their lives take unforeseen turns. Let’s see what this episode has in store for our favourite characters.

Expect a roller coaster of emotions and surprises in the next episode of Days of Our Lives, which airs on Monday, August 21, as Salem’s residents face critical events.

Nicole begins the episode by reminiscing on her relationship with Victor. Shawn, on the other hand, holds himself responsible for Victor’s death.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, significant events are about to occur in the Days of Our Lives realm. Individuals in Salem’s life take unexpected turns as they struggle with emotions, relationships, and challenging situations.

Let’s see what our beloved characters have in store for us in this episode.

Meanwhile, Nicole Walker takes a sombre moment in Salem to reflect on her particular relationship with the late Victor.

Nicole’s thoughts turn to Brady Black as she considers his well-being in light of the recent happenings.

Brady, on the other hand, is coping with his own problems in another area of town. He learns via an overheard conversation between Chloe Lane and Belle that Chloe is considering accepting Xander Cook’s marriage proposal.

Brady’s reaction to this news is mixed, since he isn’t delighted about Chloe’s potential relationship with Xander.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Days of our Lives (@dayspeacock)

Brady, despite his reservations, looks eager to attempt a fresh way and provide his support. His previous admission of kissing Chloe, which resulted in a physical altercation with Xander, complicates matters.

Advertisement

It’s unclear whether Brady will bring this up again during his conversation with Chloe, which might aggravate the situation.

Shawn and others dealt with the news of Victor’s death in yesterday’s episode, and the show celebrated Suzanne Rogers’ 50th year as Maggie with a flood of memory-filled clips.

Meanwhile, Brady Black and Xander Cook got into a heated dispute, and Xander decked him in a fit of rage.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that follows the lives of people in Salem as they encounter love, misery, and despair.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Tom Cruise’s 3year absence from Scientology HQ sparks departure rumors Cruise's association with Scientology has distanced himself from religion. John Travolta, Nancy...