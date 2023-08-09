Shiney Ahuja Receives Passport Renewal Relief Amid Rape Case

The decision comes amidst his past conviction for rape in 2011, a case that led to his imprisonment for seven years.

Currently out on bail, Ahuja was initially restricted from leaving the country without court approval.

The court concluded that Ahuja had presented a convincing case for the passport authority to renew his passport for a decade.

Advertisement

In a recent development, actor Shiney Ahuja, renowned for his roles in movies like “Gangster” and “Woh Lamhe,” has been granted permission to renew his passport for a period of ten years by the Bombay High Court. The decision comes amidst his past conviction for rape in 2011, a case that led to his imprisonment for seven years. Currently out on bail, Ahuja was initially restricted from leaving the country without court approval, although this constraint was later eased.

The Bombay High Court’s decision to extend Ahuja’s passport renewal was based on a plea submitted by the actor himself, requesting a longer validity for his passport. Ahuja’s advocate, Karamsingh Rajput, argued that the actor faced practical difficulties when traveling due to the limitation of having his passport renewed for just one year. Many countries require Indian nationals to hold passports with a validity of at least six months for entry.

Justice Amit Borkar, presiding over a single bench, highlighted that Ahuja had adhered to the conditions set upon his release on bail in 2011. The judge noted, “It appears that during the pendency of the present appeal, the passport of the applicant has been renewed six times. It is, therefore, unlikely that the applicant carries flight risk.”

Moreover, the court recognized that Ahuja’s compliance with bail terms remained intact even after his passport had been renewed six times. The court concluded that Ahuja had presented a convincing case for the passport authority to renew his passport for a decade. Additionally, the court emphasized that the pending status of Ahuja’s appeal shouldn’t impede the extension of his passport for another ten years, provided he meets the necessary requirements.

Shiney Ahuja’s legal troubles stemmed from a complaint filed by his domestic help in June 2009, accusing him of sexual assault at his Mumbai residence. Subsequently, Ahuja was arrested on June 14, 2009. The trial court found him guilty of the offense under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code on March 30, 2011, resulting in a seven-year prison sentence. Ahuja appealed against the verdict and was granted bail on April 27, 2011, albeit with travel restrictions. These travel restrictions were later relaxed.

The court confirmed that the sexual assault case against Ahuja would be addressed in due course, marking a pivotal point in his ongoing legal journey.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Advertisement

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Ali Ansari fan feels to look like actor Imran Hashmi Saboor and Ali are both working very successfully Imran Hashmi has always...