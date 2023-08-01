Shiva Rajkumar Nails Tamannaah’s Kaavaalaa Dance

Kaavaalaa has taken the internet by storm, creating a frenzy of excitement around it.

In the latest addition to the list of viral songs, Kaavaalaa has taken the internet by storm, creating a frenzy of excitement around it. Amidst the buzz, a cast member from the upcoming multi-starrer movie “Jailer” has expressed their love for the peppy track, and it’s not the expected Rajinikanth or Mohanlal. Instead, the legendary actor Shiva Rajkumar has come forward to shower praise on the hit song.

In a recent interview, Shiva Rajkumar couldn’t contain his enthusiasm for Kaavaalaa and candidly shared how much he loves the song. To everyone’s delight, the actor even went on to sing a few lines of the track, adding his own charm to the already popular tune.

When asked if he could recreate a few dance steps from the song, Shiva Rajkumar initially hesitated, saying they suit Tamannaah Bhatia, the lead actress of the film. However, his infectious joy soon took over, and he couldn’t resist grooving to the beats of Kaavaalaa. The video of his impromptu dance is sure to bring a smile to anyone who watches it.

Not stopping there, Shiva Rajkumar praised Tamannaah Bhatia for her captivating dance performance in the song and applauded Anirudh Ravichander for consistently delivering massive hits as the music director. He expressed his admiration for Tamannaah’s super performance and revealed how he was instantly captivated by the song after hearing it for the first time. He even shared that he called up the movie’s director, Nelson, to express how fantastic the song is.

Being a veteran in the industry, Shiva Rajkumar also acknowledged Anirudh Ravichander’s immense talent and predicted even greater success for the talented music director in the future.

It was heartwarming to witness such an experienced actor like Shiva Rajkumar openly sharing his love for Kaavaalaa and appreciating the hard work put in by Tamannaah and Anirudh. The song’s immense popularity as a viral sensation has certainly added to the excitement surrounding the movie “Jailer.” With this kind of endorsement from a legendary actor, it’s evident that Kaavaalaa’s charm is here to stay, making fans eagerly await the release of the film.

