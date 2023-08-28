Shoaib Ibrahim Reflects On Dipika Kakar’s Unexpected Health Crisis

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are widely recognized as one of the most beloved couples in the television industry. At present, they are experiencing a wonderful phase of their lives as parents to their newborn, Ruhaan. Keeping their dedicated fans informed about their lives, they regularly share updates through their YouTube channels. In one of his recent vlogs, Shoaib Ibrahim recounted past challenges related to Dipika Kakar’s health, when their entire family was grappling with viral fever for several days.

Apologizing to his fans for his recent lack of activity on both his channel and social media, Shoaib Ibrahim reflected on the tough period when his wife, Dipika Kakar, their son Ruhaan, and other family members fell ill with the flu. Kakar’s condition took a more serious turn, prompting a hospital visit. Shoaib Ibrahim, known for his work in the series “Ajooni,” shared, “I apologize for not posting videos or updates. Dipika had a sore throat and severe pain. One night, she woke up and was in tears due to the intense throat pain. She’s better now. My mom, wife, and Ruhaan were all suffering from the flu, but everything is okay now. The weather these days isn’t favorable, and many are falling sick due to the bad weather and flu.”

In his vlog, Shoaib also featured an endearing moment of his mother playing with their little one, Ruhaan. Dipika Kakar also spoke about her health experience, saying, “I was unwell for a few days, experiencing serious throat pain. One night, the pain became unbearable and I ended up crying a lot, prompting Shoaib to rush me to the hospital. My mother-in-law, Ruhaan, and other family members faced similar issues.” The family also shared glimpses of taking their baby on his first shopping spree, where they bought cute and charming clothes for Ruhaan.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar first gained attention for their roles in the successful drama “Sasural Simar Ka.” Shoaib has appeared in shows like “Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai” and “Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More,” while Kakar was seen in “Kahan Hum Kaha Tum.” Recently, Ibrahim appeared in the show “Ajooni,” and Kakar has decided to step away from acting to focus on her family and child.

