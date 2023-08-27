Shoojit Sircar said Vicky Kaushal Deserved National Award for ‘Sardar Udham’

Vicky Kaushal-starrer “Sardar Udham” won 5 awards, including Best Hindi Film.

Shoojit Sircar said that Vicky Kaushal deserved the Best Actor award.

Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award for his role in “Pushpa: The Rise”.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer “Sardhar Udham,” directed by Shoojit Sircar, secured five accolades in the recently unveiled 69th National Film Awards.

In a recent conversation, Shoojit expressed his views on Vicky not clinching the Best Actor award and emphasized that Vicky was truly deserving of the recognition. The Best Actor accolade was bestowed upon Allu Arjun for his role in “Pushpa: The Rise.”

Shoojit said in an interview, “Vicky undoubtedly deserved the Best Actor award. The way he transformed into Sardar Udham is commendable. We started with the Jallianwala Bagh sequence. The first shot was of Udham picking up [the dead] bodies, feeling the weight and pain. The set was witnessing that nightmare. That set the tone of the film. Vicky couldn’t sleep for nights, and carried that disturbance throughout other parts of the movie.”

During the 69th National Film Awards, “Sardar Udham” secured the title of Best Hindi Film and triumphed in various sections, encompassing Best Cinematography, Best Costume Designer, Best Production Design, and the Best Audiography: Re-Recording (Final Mixing) divisions.

In the meantime, Shoojit Sircar mentioned that all the accolades garnered by “Sardar Udham” were offered in honor of Irrfan Khan, “All the awards that we have won for the film are shared by the team. We as a team, from producer Ronnie Lahiri to actor Vicky Kaushal, have decided to dedicate this award to Irrfan Khan,” he mentioned that Irrfan was initially considered for the role in the film. However, with the actor’s passing in 2020, Vicky Kaushal took on the role of the freedom fighter in the movie.

In a significant achievement, Allu Arjun made history by becoming the inaugural Telugu actor to secure the Best Actor National Award for his performance in the crime drama “Pushpa: The Rise.” The star shared a celebratory picture on Instagram, featuring his team, to mark the occasion.

“A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable . & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love . Humbled (folded hands emoticon)” he wrote.

