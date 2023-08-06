Shraddha Kapoor Dreams of Lata & Padmini Roles

Shraddha Kapoor, is a charming actress known for her beauty and exceptional acting talent.

Shraddha Kapoor, the charming actress known for her beauty and exceptional acting talent, recently expressed her interest in taking up biopic roles. During a fan event, she was asked about which historical figure she would like to portray in a biopic, and a fan suggested her maternal aunt, Padmini Kolhapure. Shraddha enthusiastically responded to the idea, expressing her wish to play both Padmini Kolhapure and the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Having delivered numerous superhits like Aashiqui 2 and Haider, Shraddha has captured hearts with her performances over the last decade. However, since her 2017 film Haseena Parkar, she hasn’t taken on any biopic projects. Her desire to portray her aunt and the iconic Lata Mangeshkar has left her fans excited.

Amidst her future projects, Shraddha will be seen in the much-anticipated sequel, Stree 2, reuniting with Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana. She also has another film, Chaalbaaz In London, in the pipeline. Additionally, there are rumors of her sharing the screen with South superstar Rana Daggubati in the movie titled Most Wanted.

With her versatility and talent, fans are eagerly waiting to see Shraddha Kapoor take on the challenging roles of Padmini Kolhapure and Lata Mangeshkar on the big screen.

