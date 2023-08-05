Shruti Haasan Amps Up Weekend Vibes with Playful Hula Hoop Workout

She is a master of the hula hoop and can easily maneuver it around her waist.

She also incorporates some dance steps into her routine.

Shruti Haasan has struggled with insomnia for her whole life.

Maintaining an active presence on social media, Shruti Haasan frequently offers her fans a peek into her everyday routine. Whether it’s affectionate snapshots with her partner, exercise clips, or tutorials on her personal hairstyling and makeup techniques, she engages her followers. Today, she provided an insight into her weekend fitness routine, adding a touch of enjoyment to the experience.

Using Instagram as her platform, Shruti Haasan posted a video showcasing her impressive hula hoop talents. The footage captures her mastery of the hula hoop, leaving us amazed. In the clip, she effortlessly maneuvers her waist, even incorporating some dance steps into the routine.

Shruti revealed her lifelong struggle with insomnia and now ensures a consistent 8-hour sleep through meditative practices, emphasizing the importance of establishing a routine.

Shruti said, “It makes me sound like an aunty but it’s just so good for optimal functioning. I was one of those people who would pride myself on saying I am so good even with 5 hours, but it’s only when I started forcing myself to get that complete graph of sleep that I have realised my productivity, positivity, and overall health has improved.”

