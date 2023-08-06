Shruti Haasan’s Weekend Hula Hoop Party for Fitness

Shruti Haasan, the dynamic actress, and social media sensation never fails to delight her fans.

Shruti Haasan, the dynamic actress, and social media sensation never fails to delight her fans and followers with glimpses of her daily life. From adorable pictures with her boyfriend to sharing her fitness routines and beauty tips, she keeps her audience engaged. Recently, she treated her followers to a thrilling peek into her weekend workout session, and it was all about hula hoop fun!

Taking to Instagram, Shruti Haasan shared a captivating video showcasing her impressive hula hoop skills. In the video, she effortlessly nailed the art of hula hooping, leaving everyone stunned. Not only did she demonstrate her hula hoop prowess, but she also infused the routine with some impressive dance moves, showcasing her boundless energy and enthusiasm.

In her Instagram post, Shruti also revealed a valuable aspect of her life – her journey with insomnia from a young age. Now, she prioritizes getting eight hours of sleep by incorporating meditative techniques into her routine. She emphasized the importance of quality rest, stating, “It makes me sound like an aunty, but it’s just so good for optimal functioning. I used to boast about managing with just five hours of sleep, but once I started ensuring a complete sleep cycle, I noticed significant improvements in my productivity, positivity, and overall health.”

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan has an exciting lineup of projects. She is all set to share the screen with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s action-packed flick, “Salaar.” The movie, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, will be released in two parts, with the first part titled “Salaar: The Ceasefire.” The film promises a thrilling ride and is scheduled to hit theaters on September 28, with both 2D and IMAX releases.

Additionally, Shruti is reported to have a significant role in Nani’s upcoming film, “Hi Nanna,” where she will be seen alongside the talented actress Mrunal Thakur.

Shruti Haasan continues to inspire her fans with her incredible talent, fitness dedication, and openness about her personal struggles. As she shares her vibrant life on social media, her fans eagerly anticipate more delightful moments from the versatile actress.

