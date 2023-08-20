Sidra Batool Welcomes Her Third Baby

Sidra Batool, a former luminary in the entertainment industry who seamlessly transitioned into the world of modelling and influence, embarked on her journey at a remarkably young age. Her captivating fusion of innocent aesthetics and boundless talent quickly captured the hearts of the audience. Throughout her career, she adorned numerous successful projects, leaving an unforgettable imprint on the industry.

However, the winds of change led her to step away from the acting scene as she embarked on a new chapter in the USA, accompanied by her husband and their two beloved daughters.

Recently, Batool shared a heartwarming revelation with her cherished admirers through her Instagram account—a delightful announcement that brought an additional radiant glow to her already enchanting demeanour. The news of her expecting her third child arrived as a joyful surprise, accompanied by a series of captivating snapshots, each frame resonating with the happiness that this new phase of life brings.

Amidst the chorus of excitement, her Instagram feed transformed into a gallery of happiness as she shared these snapshots. Today, the anticipation has concluded, and the eagerly awaited bundle of joy has finally entered their lives.

She took to her Instagram to share the arrival of her baby girl with the caption “Alhumdulillah! 08/15/2023.”

Fans flooded the actress with well wishes and congratulatory messages in the comment section.

