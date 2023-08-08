Sinéad O’Connor’s fans to say goodbye at private funeral

Sinéad O’Connor’s funeral took place today August 8, 2023.

The funeral was private, but fans were able to pay their respects by lining the streets.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins was in attendance at the funeral.

O’Connor was found unresponsive at her home in south London on January 15, 2023. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death has not been released.

O’Connor was a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter who rose to fame in the 1990s with her hit singles “Nothing Compares 2 U” and “The Voice of a Nation.”

She was also known for her outspoken personality and her activism for human rights and mental health awareness.

Her death was met with an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow musicians around the world. Many people have praised her for her talent, her courage, and her commitment to making the world a better place.

The private funeral was a fitting tribute to a private person who touched the lives of so many. Her fans will continue to celebrate her music and her legacy for years to come.

