Sofía Vergara Seeks Enforcement of Prenup in Divorce Response

Sofía Vergara has responded to Joe Manganiello’s divorce filing by seeking enforcement of their prenuptial agreement. The “Modern Family” star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and is requesting the court to uphold the prenup’s terms.

The prenuptial agreement entitles Sofía to retain all her separate property, including earnings and assets accumulated before, during, and after their separation. With a net worth of $43 million, she is Forbes’ highest-paid actress and has built her wealth through successful acting and endorsement deals.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by JOE MANGANIELLO (@joemanganiello)

The couple met in 2014, got engaged, and married in 2015. However, rumors of growing apart eventually led to the divorce filing in July 2023. In a joint statement, the former couple expressed love and care for each other, requesting privacy during this challenging time.

As the legal proceedings continue, the prenuptial agreement’s enforcement will play a crucial role in asset protection and financial boundaries during the divorce process. Despite the end of their marriage, both Sofía and Joe are focused on their careers, loved ones, and personal pursuits.

