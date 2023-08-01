Sofia Vergara seeks prenup validation in court

Sofia Vergara has filed a petition in court to have her prenuptial agreement with Joe Manganiello validated. The couple announced their separation on July 17, 2023, after nearly four years of marriage.

In the petition, Vergara claims that she is entitled to exclusive ownership of her jewelry and art, as well as any earnings she made during the marriage. She also asks the court to award her spousal support.

Manganiello has not yet filed a response to the petition. However, his lawyer has said that he is “committed to resolving this matter amicably.”

A prenuptial agreement is a contract that is entered into by two people before they get married. It outlines how their assets will be divided in the event of a divorce. Prenuptial agreements are often used by couples who have significant assets or who want to protect their financial independence.

In the case of Vergara and Manganiello, their prenuptial agreement was reportedly signed in 2015, shortly before they were married. The terms of the agreement have not been made public, but it is likely that they include provisions for the division of property, alimony, and child support.

The validation of a prenuptial agreement is a legal process that is necessary to ensure that the agreement is enforceable. In California, where Vergara and Manganiello live, a prenuptial agreement must be in writing and signed by both parties. It must also be fair and equitable, and it must not be unconscionable.

If the court finds that the prenuptial agreement is valid, then it will be enforceable in the event of a divorce. This means that Vergara and Manganiello will be bound by the terms of the agreement, regardless of how they feel about them.

It is still too early to say what the outcome of Vergara and Manganiello’s divorce will be. However, the validation of their prenuptial agreement is a significant step in the process. If the court finds that the agreement is valid, then Vergara will be able to protect her assets and her financial independence.

