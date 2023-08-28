Sohail Ahmed big statement about Sultan Rahi

Sultan Rahi undoubtedly held the title of the biggest film star in Pakistani cinema.

Sultan Rahi undoubtedly held the title of the biggest film star in Pakistani cinema. His remarkable career comprised over 600 films in both Urdu and Punjabi languages, with each of his movies achieving immense popularity. He was the driving force behind introducing the Gandasa culture into the world of cinema, solidifying his image as a quintessential Maula Jatt. Beyond his on-screen persona, Sultan Rahi was a sensitive artist and a philanthropist. However, some critics noted that he often portrayed his characters in a somewhat monotone manner.

In a recent conversation with We News, Sohail Ahmed shared some lesser-known insights about Sultan Rahi. He revealed that Rahi had a background in theater and aspired to take on diverse roles. Interestingly, even after attaining superstar status, Rahi Sahab continued to perform in live theater productions, although such shows weren’t recorded at that time.

Sohail Ahmed also mentioned that Sultan Rahi held a special admiration for him because they both came from a theater background. Rahi expressed his desire to appear in films wearing suits, but producers were fixated on making Gandasa films, a genre he had already done extensively. Sultan Rahi longed for the opportunity to explore unique and different roles in cinema.

