Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s Son Vayu Celebrates First Birthday

Vayu Kapoor Ahuja turned one on Sunday.

He is the son of actress Sonam Kapoor and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja.

Kareena Kapoor Khan extended a special birthday wish to Vayu.

Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, the child of actress Sonam Kapoor and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, marked his first birthday on Sunday with celebrations. Sonam and Anand, who have been married for five years, welcomed their first child, a boy named Vayu, exactly a year ago on August 20.

As Vayu Kapoor Ahuja turned one, Kareena Kapoor Khan extended a special birthday wish to the young child, acknowledging the occasion with her heartfelt message.

On the occasion of Vayu Kapoor Ahuja’s first birthday, the precious child of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan utilized her Instagram account to share a story dedicated to the birthday boy. Kareena posted an endearing photo of Sonam and Vayu, where the young boy’s attention is captured by a balloon held by Sonam, obscuring his face from view.

She posted the lovely picture and penned down the words, “Happy birthday to this little bundle of joy! Sending so much love and blessings. @sonamkapoor @anandahuja,” In addition to using kissing, balloon, and two hearts emojis, Sonam also shared Kareena’s post on her own story.

On June 9th, Sonam Kapoor marked her birthday with celebrations. Anand Ahuja commemorated the occasion by creating a heartfelt birthday post for his wife, Sonam Kapoor. He shared a charming image featuring her alongside their son Vayu. In the photo, the actress from “Blind” is seated on a sofa, accompanied by her young son. The adorable duo is captured wearing cozy night attire.

As Sonam holds a balloon, her young child gazes at it with an utterly endearing expression. Posting the image, Anand wrote, “Mornings like this! @sonamkapoor … Yes, the balloons are here for today, but the attitude, gratitude and complete commitment to living fully is a daily practice in our home you have made. If we live every day like it’s your birthday, we will have lived completely. Happy Birthday my Jaan!”

Kareena’s most recent appearance was in the movie “Laal Singh Chaddha,” sharing the screen with Aamir Khan. Her next venture is “The Crew,” featuring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh, with a planned release date of March 22, 2024.

Additionally, Kareena is engaged in an exciting project under Sujoy Ghosh’s direction, adapted from the book “The Devotion of Suspect X,” in which Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat play significant roles. Besides these commitments, she is also part of an upcoming untitled film helmed by director Hansal Mehta.

