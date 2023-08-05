Actress Sophia Bush, best known for her role in the TV series One Tree Hill, has filed for divorce from her husband, Grant Hughes, after just 13 months of marriage. The news comes as a surprise to many, considering the couple’s decade-long friendship before tying the knot and their recent one-year wedding anniversary celebration.

Despite their decision to part ways, Bush and Hughes plan to continue their joint nonprofit efforts and maintain a strong friendship. They initially bonded during the COVID-19 pandemic through their shared commitment to community service.

The divorce announcement came around seven weeks after Sophia Bush posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to celebrate their wedding anniversary. The black and white throwback photo captured the essence of their special day, and Bush expressed her love and devotion to her now-former husband.

Sophia Bush’s decision to divorce Grant Hughes marks a significant turn in their relationship, altering the course of a union that was celebrated by their engagement and subsequent wedding in June 2022. This marks the second marriage for Bush, who was previously married to actor Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006.

