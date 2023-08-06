Sophia Bush Shares Emotional Story Amid Divorce Proceedings

Sophia Bush experienced a significant period of change before officially filing for divorce from her husband, Grant Hughes, with whom she got married only a year ago.

Multiple outlets confirmed the surprising revelation that the 41-year-old One Tree Hill alum filed for the end of her 13-month marriage to Hughes on Friday, August 4, 2023. However, prior to this news coming to light, the actress reflected on her ‘spiritual journey’ during her stage debut in London’s 2:22 A Ghost Story.

On her Instagram, Sophia penned a heartfelt note expressing her sadness and disappointment for having to withdraw from the show prematurely and return home to the United States due to an illness.

“I’m gutted that it’s come to an end. Last month several members of our company were hit with a virus & in the following weeks, everyone recovered except for me.”

Sophia explained that she had to fly back to her country to recover under the care of her doctors. She expressed her heartache for not being able to complete her run, leave her castmates and company, and miss performing on stage for the audience. She thanked her fellow cast and crew members before expressing the devastating feeling of parting with such a fulfilling experience artistically and personally. She spoke about how being a part of the company reconnected her to her body and soul, reminding her of the love she has for acting.

Moreover, just hours before filing for divorce, Sophia found comfort in the company of her friends, as seen in an Instagram photo captioned, “I left the house twice this week for things that weren’t doctors’ appointments. What a win.” The picture showed her with 10 companions during a hike in Los Angeles. She expressed her love for her friends.

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes had their first link in May 2020, and a year later, Hughes proposed to her during a vacation in Italy. They got married in June 2022 at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

