Sophie Turner Playfully Pranks Joe Jonas With ‘Mr Perfectly Fine’ Bracelet

Joe Jonas might not be feeling “completely okay” following Sophie Turner‘s masterful and amusing prank.

The actress known for her role in Game of Thrones shared a series of pictures from the recent Jonas Brothers concert at Yankee Stadium, where she cleverly teased her husband. Turner, aged 27, proudly displayed her vibrant friendship bracelets in the second photo, with one of them bearing the words “Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet) Advertisement

The track “Mr. Perfectly Fine” was introduced as an extra song on Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and it’s widely speculated to be about Joe Jonas, aged 34.

Turner previously shared her appreciation for the song by posting “it’s not NOT a bop” on Instagram when it was released in 2021.

Taylor Swift, aged 33, swiftly responded to Turner’s post, playfully referring to Turner’s Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark.

“Forever bending the knee to the Queen of the North,” Swift’s reply read.

Advertisement

In 2008, Swift and Jonas reportedly dated briefly, and Swift mentioned on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he ended the relationship over the phone that same year. At that time, Swift was on tour promoting her album Fearless, and she later indicated that the song “Forever & Always” was inspired by Jonas. In 2019, she expressed regret for making those comments about their breakup on television.

Furthermore, during a TikTok Live session in August 2022, Jonas and Turner answered fan questions, including revealing their favorite Taylor Swift album. Turner enthusiastically proclaimed, “1989, hands down, the best,” and then added, “although, Reputation was inspired by, or partly inspired by, Sansa and Arya Stark. Did you know that?” Turner playfully quizzed Jonas.

“That’s pretty cool,” Jonas responded. “And 1989 is a great album. Bangers. Bangers!”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement