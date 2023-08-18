Special Tour Dancers Rally Behind Lizzo Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Lizzo has garnered support from a group of her “Big Grrl” and “Big Boiii” dancers amid a lawsuit involving three of her former dancers.

These dancers shared their sentiments on the official Big Grrl account, expressing their thankfulness to the Truth Hurts singer for providing a platform where they could align their passion with a purpose.

Reflecting on their time during The Special Tour, this group praised Lizzo for imparting invaluable lessons and blessings, including a strong commitment to character and a culture that takes precedence over every movement and moment. The letter continued: “THANK YOU to Lizzo for “shattering limitations and kicking in the doorway for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love… Not only for Us, but for Woman and All people breaking barriers.”

They also asserted that being part of Lizzo’s dance ensemble empowered them to overcome the challenges faced by plus-size dancers in the entertainment and beauty industry.

The letter concluded with a statement of gratitude: “So Grateful that the standards and existence of Beauty in THIS team goes beyond the surface!”

This letter of support comes in the wake of a lawsuit by three former backup dancers of the Grammy winner, alleging sexual harassment, fat-shaming, and creating a hostile work environment.

Recent reports have indicated that six more individuals have stepped forward to share similar stories earlier this month.

