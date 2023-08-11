Srha Asghar Files Complaint Against A Harasser

Srha Asghar, a talented Pakistani television actor with many years of industry experience, recently faced a distressing incident at her residence along with her husband. According to reports, Srha Asghar was subjected to harassment by an unknown individual. In this alarming and unfortunate occurrence, the stranger attempted to harass the actor known for her role in “Pyar Ke Sadqe.” Both Srha Asghar and her husband have taken legal action by filing a First Information Report (FIR) against the offender. The FIR noted that the accused threatened and attempted to harass Srha, but she, fortunately, remained unharmed.

The incident took place on August 1st when Srha Asghar went to the market for grocery shopping. The FIR was lodged based on the complaint filed by Srha Asghar’s husband, Umar Murtaza. As per the details outlined in the FIR, Srha was returning home from the market when the incident transpired. The perpetrator pursued her back to her residence.

Today, Srha shared a post addressing the incident, wherein she criticized media outlets for reaching out to her to gather information about the distressing event. She also expressed frustration with news channels for divulging comprehensive details about the incident. She stated, “My husband and I are safe.” She additionally appealed to media portals to refrain from contacting her for interviews solely for the sake of garnering views.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Srha Asghar delights fans with her desi look Srha Asghar wore a traditional outfit with pastel embroidery. She looked classy...