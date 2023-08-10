Srha Asghar files sexual harassment case on Asim

Srha Asghar has taken legal action against a man named Asim.

Srha Asghar has taken legal action against a man named Asim, who allegedly attempted to sexually assault her. According to the police report, this distressing event occurred on August 1st. As Srha Asghar, known for her role in the show “Akhir Kab Tak,” was going about her daily tasks, the accused individual reportedly began stalking her.

The official complaint about the incident has been lodged at the Shah Faisal police station by Lala Umer Murtaza, Srha Asghar’s husband. In her statement to the police, Srha Asghar explained that while she was returning home from the market, a man named Asim started following her and making inappropriate comments. The situation escalated when Asim continued to follow her even to her residence, attempting to gain entry.

According to Srha Asghar’s account, Asim proceeded to make unwarranted physical advances, which resulted in her clothes being torn. An altercation ensued between Murtaza and Asim, leading to the locals stepping in to help apprehend Asim. He was subsequently handed over to the police for further action. The incident has raised concerns and highlighted the importance of addressing issues related to harassment and assault.

